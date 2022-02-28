This Morning viewers panic as show is off air

This Morning viewers panicked as the show was off air. Loyal fans were left asking ‘where’s Holly and Phil?’

On Monday morning, loyal fans were left waiting to see Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. When fans turned on their TV to see This Morning they were greeted instead with the news. Viewers though only had to wait a few minutes.

Fans took to Twitter to moan that the show had not started. The news had been reporting the latest updates from Ukraine.

One viewer ranted: “What the f**k is going on? #ThisMorning”

Another said: “News again.”

One fan tweeted: “This Morning is it not on?” And another fan added: “Where’s #ThisMorning?”

This is not the first time that This Morning has had its schedule altered due to the News. When Russia invaded Ukraine last week the show was interrupted. Viewers were given hourly updates on the latest news.

Last week Holly commented to fans: “Now, as you might have noticed, there’s a slightly different schedule on ITV this morning.”

“We’re bringing you the latest on the situation in Ukraine via our colleagues at ITV news both at 11 o’clock and midday.”

