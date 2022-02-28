Skibadee death: Tributes pour in for legendary drum and bass star. Fans have been shocked to hear of the death.

MC Skibadee also known as Alfonso Bondzie has tragically died at the age of 54. His family took to his Facebook page to announce the death. So far no details regarding the death have been released. The family have asked that their privacy be respected.

On Facebook Skibadee’s family commented: “Hello everyone, as Alphonsos first born i unfortunately come some with sad news to say that skibadee has passed away, as a family we ask for some privacy but may he rest in peace.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The legendary drum and bass star’s fans have paid tribute along with other musical stars.

“RIP to a pioneer and icon,” commented producer Lenzman.

DJ Heist paid tribute and said: “So so sad. A massive loss to the scene. Thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

One fan said: “Dearest condolences to you and the family. Such a huge shock and massive loss to the scene. RIP skibz.”

Another fan added: “Bless you all – he was a sweet man – very kind and real sending love to you all – keep strong for each other.”

Other fans sent their prayers and love to his grieving family. One person said: “Thoughts, prayers and love to Skibs family during this extremely tough time- the scene has lost a legend. God bless your soul, rest in paradise now.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.