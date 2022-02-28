Roman Abramovich attempting to broker Russia peace deal

This move has also been confirmed by Alexander Rodnyansky, the Ukrainian film director and producer. He pointed out that Abramovich was the only person who responded when the Ukrainian community reached out.

“I can confirm that the Ukrainian side has been trying to find someone in Russia willing to help them in finding a peaceful resolution. They are connected to Roman Abramovich through the Jewish community and reached out to him for help”, the filmmaker commented.

“Roman Abramovich has been trying to mobilise support for a peaceful resolution ever since. Although Roman Abramovich’s influence is limited, he is the only one who responded and took it upon himself to try”, he continued.

Adding, “If this will have an impact or not, I don’t know, but I am in contact with Zelenskyy’s staff myself, and know that they are grateful for his genuine efforts”.

Last Saturday 26, the owner of Chelsea handed over the “custody and care” of the club to its Chelsea Foundation trustees. To date, there has been no news of them agreeing to this move, as reported by skysports.com.

