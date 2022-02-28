Police in Velez-Malaga locate thief who broke into multiple vehicles

The National Police have arrested a thief in Velez-Malaga who is accused of breaking into and stealing from at least thirteen vehicles.

The investigation began following several complaints filed by the victims. All the thefts took place early this year within a specific geographical area and at a particular time of day when there were not many pedestrians on the road.

After an extensive police operation, the officers managed to track down the alleged perpetrator and he was arrested in the early hours of February 15. At the time of his arrest, he was carrying numerous incriminating items, such as four bladed weapons, four screwdrivers, a spanner, a torch, gloves, a pair of pruning shears and a wallet with documents belonging to another individual. The investigators then located the owner of the documentation, which had been stolen from a vehicle that same night.

The investigators are continuing with the corresponding proceedings to determine if the accused could have been involved in other similar acts committed in the area.

