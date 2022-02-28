Peace talks began at 1pm on Ukraine Belarus border

A text message sent by a senior Ukrainian official to Reuters, said that the peace talks began at 1pm today on the Ukraine Belarus border, as the two sides look for an immediate ceasefire.

It is not known what the Russians aim to get out of the talks with the Ukraine making it clear they want an immediate ceasefore and the full withdrawal of Russian forces.

Whether Russia and in particular Putin is prepared to agree to the request is uncertain having launched a major assault at the end of last week. He has also today again threatened the West he accuses of taking aggressive action towards the country as the sanctions beging to hurt.

Following Thursday’s launch of the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two and Putin’s readying his nuclear deterrent, the West moved quickly to pile on the sanction pressure with the Russian Central Bank assets being frozen as well as being cut off from the international payment system Swift.

A number of countries also stepped up weapons supplies to Ukraine in response to the escalatrion of the conflict.

A number of Russian billionaires are supporting the talks calling on both countries to end the war, which they say is damaging to both nations.

The world is hopeful that as peace talks began, that an agreement to end the needless and senseless conflict can be reached quickly and without further loss of life.

