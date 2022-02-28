Paddy McGuinness shares rare family insight

Paddy McGuinness shares a rare family insight. Paddy has revealed details about the challenges he faces with his kids.

In the family’s new podcast Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine have shared rare family insights. Paddy and Christine have three children together. All of the children have autism.

Paddy revealed details of family life and how hard it is to get his children to eat breakfast. As reported by The Mirror, the new podcast is called Table Talk With Paddy And Christine.

In the podcast, Paddy stated: “I couldn’t get the kids to eat anything. I’d be stressed out thinking, ‘If the teachers find out they’ve not had any breakfast!’.”

He went on to add: “I’d be worried they’d be looking at me, going, ‘Oh, God, they are sending them out with no breakfast, this is just a bad parent.’”

Christine and Paddy need to be aware of the sensory nature of food when feeding their children. Food needs to be cut in a certain way for the children to eat it. “Wet” meals like lasagne need to be avoided too.

Christine and Paddy are working with McCain and the Family Fund charity. Christine wishes that a podcast had been available to help her family.

She commented: “It’s been really inspiring to listen to the stories and hear about the everyday lives of families raising children with additional needs and how Family Fund makes a difference in their lives. We really hope people listen and get involved.”

Paddy revealed in the first episode of the podcast that the twins had not been told about their diagnosis.

He explained: “Our eldest children are both eight, and we’ve not mentioned it to them yet. Not for any other reason – but we just feel as though they are happy as they are at the minute,

“It might be a bit much for them, so we are kind of picking our moment with them.”

