One person dead after being hit by an AVE train in Cordoba

According to information provided by Emergencies 112 and Renfe, one person has been reported dead this Sunday, February 27, after they were run over by an AVE high-speed train. The tragic incident occurred at an unauthorised crossing point near the Villarrubia station, in Cordoba.

The tragedy took place at around 11:20am, and involved the 10;28am Malaga-Madrid AVE train. As a result of the accident, the passengers were transferred to another Renfe train at around 1.35pm, after the judicial authorities allowed them, to resume the journey to their destination.

Renfe has reported that this person was hit at an unauthorised crossing point. 112 detailed that the incident occurred about 800 metres from the Villarrubia station, on Km354 of AVE track 1.

As soon as 112 received a call informing them of the accident, they immediately deployed the emergency services, including the Guardia Civil, along with patrols from the National and Local Police, as well as a team of firefighters.

As reported by the company, passengers on board the train involved in the accident were informed of the incident through text messages on their mobile phones, through the train’s public address system, and through the Twitter channel @InfoRenfe, as reported by malagahoy.es.

