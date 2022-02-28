News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By
Linda Hall
-
0
News in Brief for Alicante province's Costa Blanca South area
IBERIAN SCULPTURE: The Dama de Elche bust was discovered in the city in 1897 Photo credit: Emilio J Rodriguez Posada

Dama dispute ELCHE city council rejected once again a Partido Popular motion criticising Culture Minister Miquel Iceta.  Tabled on February 28, the PP condemned the Ministry’s refusal to allow the Fifth Century BC Dama de Elche sculpture to return to the city where it was found as a “political decision.” 

Good choice PRODUCTION company Fresco Film Services described as “a great success” the choice of Alicante City as a logistics base for The Interpreter, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The 250 people involved spent €2.5 million in the city on hotel accommodation, eating out and leisure activities.  

Not here ENVIRONMENTALIST groups, Friends of the South Alicante Wetlands (AHSA) and friends of Sierra Escalona (ASE), are formally appealing against Orihuela city council’s approval of plans for 2,000 properties in Cala Mosca. The project is invalid, they claim, as it ignores the vital Vega Baja Territorial Action Plan (PAT).  

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Tax evader TORREVIEJA’S Policia Nacional arrested a 53-year-old Russian wanted in his own country on tax evasion charges dating back to 2007 and 2008.  Believed to be living in Israel, where he had relatives, or Spain, he was traced to Torrevieja, from where he was transferred to Madrid, awaiting extradition. 

Joyriders hurt FOUR youths were injured in Los Desamparados in Orihuela on February 27 after their stolen vehicle crashed into a tree.  Three of the car’s seven occupants, all underage Morrocans, fled on foot while four others were taken to hospital where one remains in intensive care under police custody.  

Go slower NINE out of every 10 vehicles driven in Elche ignore the speed limit on both urban and interurban roads, the Policia Local revealed.  With fewer people working from home, roads are busier and motorists are speeding once more, officers said.


 

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here