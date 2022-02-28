New Spanish banking protocol agreed thanks to pensioner’s campaign and the dedicated hard work of retired doctor Carlos San Juan De Laorden and his 647,950 supporters on change.org.

Following his first visit to Madrid to meet with the Ministry of Finance, he returned on February 21 at the request of Minister Nadia Calviño to learn the details of the new protocol to strengthen the social and sustainable commitment of the banking sector.

Considering that Spanish bureaucracy (like many other countries) has a reputation of moving very slowly, this reaction, just a month after the petition went online is quite amazing and shows that sometimes people power does work.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the man whose headline was “I’m old not stupid” this new document addresses many of the requests that he had placed and the highlights including a requirement that banks to extend their opening hours to allow more face-to-face meetings.

Importantly also, there will be a cancellation of the need to make appointments online as this was causing distress to many older people who are not comfortable with the internet.

Not everything that he suggested will pass into law within the next few months or so but this campaigner for the elderly promises to keep vigilant and speak up should there be any future problems.

Whilst thanking all involved with the campaign Carlos San Juan said “When I started change.org/SoyMayorNOidiota many people would think that where was an old man like me going to ask the big banks for change.

“It was difficult, yes, but we have achieved it. And that shows that citizens, if we unite, can have a lot of voice, and that we must keep moving to make ourselves heard.

“I started this petition because it hurt me so much to see so many people neglected and having a hard time.

“Today I feel that a part of the lives of these people is going to improve, and for that alone… this collection of signatures and everything that has come with it has been worth it.”

Thank you for reading ‘New Spanish banking protocol agreed thanks to pensioner’s campaign’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.