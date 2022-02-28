Neutral Swiss adopt all EU sanctions against Russia

The government of Switzerland said today following a meeting of the Federal Council, that the country would adopt all EU sanctions against Russia in retaliation for its invasion of the Ukraine.

The move is a huge deviation from the country’s history, Switzerland historically having remain neutral when it comes to international conflicts.

A statement issued by the government following the council meeting said: “In view of Russia’s continuing military intervention in Ukraine, the Federal Council took the decision on February 28 to adopt the packages of sanctions imposed by the EU on February 23 and 25.”

The statement also said that the sanctions will, be adopted immediately including those imposed on the Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Repeating its offer to mediate the government said: “Switzerland reaffirms its solidarity with Ukraine and its people; it will be delivering relief supplies for people who have fled to Poland.”

Ignazio Cassis, the Swiss President had inferred over the weekend that the country was likely to follow the EU’s lead, which will see billions of Russia assets and funds frozen pouring more misery on the country’s economy and people.

