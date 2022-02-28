Municipalities of Axarquia to receive almost 53 million euros from the government this year

The municipalities of Axarquia will receive almost 53 million euros from the government, with Velez-Malaga receiving more than 21 million euros and Rincon de la Victoria around 12 million euros.

Through the Ministry of Finance and Civil Service, the central government will make “the largest transfer of funding in history” to the municipalities of the province of Malaga this year, with a total of 803.6 million euros, according to the sub-delegate in the province, Javier Salas.

These are followed by the other coastal municipalities, such as Nerja (more than five million euros), Torrox (4.2 million) and Algarrobo (almost 1.5 million). At the other end of the spectrum are the less populated municipalities, such as Salares (around 36,000 euros), Alfarnatejo (around 71,000) and Árchez (around 85,000). The average amount to be received by the 31 municipalities in the region is 1.7 million euros.

