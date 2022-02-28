Torrevieja plant to produce more desalinated water

Linda Hall
More desalinated water
TAJO-SEGURA PIPELINE: Desalinated water from Torrevieja will compensate for reductions Photo credit: M Peinado

OUTPUT at the Torrevieja desalination plant is to be increased from a daily 240,000 cubic metres to 360,000.

This, the Environment Ministry explained, will compensate for the reduction in irrigation water delivered to the Vega Baja’s agricultural growers via the Tajo-Segura pipeline

Spain’s Official Bulletin (BOE) announced the increase on February 25, stating that it would not be necessary to carry out an environmental impact report as the Environment Ministry did foresee adverse effects resulting from the expansion.

The original project included a future increase in output and the existing installation has sufficient land for an extension, the Ministry added.

Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

