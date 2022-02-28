Torrevieja plant to produce more desalinated water

OUTPUT at the Torrevieja desalination plant is to be increased from a daily 240,000 cubic metres to 360,000.

This, the Environment Ministry explained, will compensate for the reduction in irrigation water delivered to the Vega Baja’s agricultural growers via the Tajo-Segura pipeline

Spain’s Official Bulletin (BOE) announced the increase on February 25, stating that it would not be necessary to carry out an environmental impact report as the Environment Ministry did foresee adverse effects resulting from the expansion.

The original project included a future increase in output and the existing installation has sufficient land for an extension, the Ministry added.