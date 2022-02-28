MALAGA Provincial Council offers emergency accommodation to Ukrainians if they have been ‘caught out’ by the Russian invasion and cannot return home.

President of the Council Francisco Salado, contacted the Ukrainian consul in Malaga, Svitlana Kramarenko by telephone immediately following the invasion to offer bed and board to some 50 people at the La Térmica and La Noria facilities if needed.

Speaking about the situation and condemning the Russian invasion, Salado commented “we must be ready to receive refugees for the duration of this invasion, which is an outrage against human rights and international law.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He also highlighted the fact that there are more than 11,500 Ukrainians registered as residents in the province and plans to have a face-to-face meeting with the Consul, to discuss how the Council can help either directly or through international NGOs.

“We want to help in every way possible, to channel the desire to help of the inhabitants of Malaga and also for our Ukrainian neighbours to feel close to us and not feel abandoned”, he added.

Thank you for reading ‘Malaga Provincial Council offers emergency accommodation to Ukrainians’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.