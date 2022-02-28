Heathrow Airport worker ‘crushed to death’ by ‘scissor machine.’

According to reports, a man in his 70s was involved in a fatal accident at Heathrow Airport. He was crushed to death by a loading machine. The accident happened on February 23. The man had been working for cargo firm Dnata.

The tragedy occurred at Heathrow’s terminal three and has left colleagues disturbed.

According to The Mirror Online, police are investigating the incident.

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson commented on the fatal accident. They said: “We can confirm that following a tragic accident on our airfield, an airport colleague has passed away.”

The spokesperson added: “Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends affected by this accident. We will be fully cooperating with the authorities as they investigate this incident.”

A Dnata spokesperson expressed the company’s deepest condolences for the death. The spokesperson stated: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a Dnata colleague passed away whilst on duty at London Heathrow Airport.

“Dnata expresses its deepest condolences to our colleague’s family and is providing all possible support to them at this difficult time.

“We are fully co-operating with the authorities in their investigations into the incident.”

