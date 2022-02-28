Google cuts off Russia state media ad revenue

Google has joined the long line of companies as it cuts off Russia state media and their revenue streams, as it announces that it will no longer allow state media to post or advertise on its platforms.

The announcement follows a similar decision on Saturday by the tech giant’s subsidiary YouTube and announcements by amongst others BP and the Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund.

The decision also comes on the back of additional measures taken by the West to restrict the flow of money to Russia by freezing assets and removing the central bank and others from the international payment system SWIFT.

Google said in a statement: “In response to the war in Ukraine, we are pausing Google monetisation of Russian state-funded media across our platforms.”

“We’re actively monitoring new developments and will take further steps if necessary.”

Meta, Facebook’s parent, said on Friday that it would suspend Russian state media’s ability to run ads and monetise them with Twitter having moved to do so earlier.

The move by these companies is important in making the West’s strategy work as they look to make sanctions hurt financially, as they do to cut off any opportunity for Russia to spread disinformation or propaganda.

Big tech platforms have been criticised for being slow to react with the latest decision coming after the supply of money to Russia state media was effectively cut off by removing the access to the SWIFT.

