Giorgio Armani pays tribute to Ukraine suffering with silent show

The legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani switched off the music holding the weekend’s fashion show in silence as he and his team pays tribute to the suffering in the Ukraine. The move was according to Armani out of respect for those caught in the Ukrainian conflict.

The fashion show was according to those who attended, held in an eerie quiet as models strutted their down the catwalk the silence only broken by the odd round of applause.

A notice on the designer’s Twitter account said: “My decision not to use any music was taken as a sign of respect towards the people involved in the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine.”

Mr Armani has chosen to not use any music at the #GiorgioArmani Fall Winter 2022-23 show as a sign of respect to the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/IUXLhI2m7d — Armani (@armani) February 27, 2022

After the show the 87-year-old visibly moved designer said: “The best thing to do is send a message that we don’t want to celebrate because something very disturbing is happening around us.”

The show was held to launch the Fall-Winter collection 2022, which saw both male and female models sporting black velvet coats, jackets and trousers sometimes with dabs of blue, and a red trim. There were also electric blue silk evening gowns and sleeveless blouses, embroidered tops, long white overalls and flowery prints.

The designs almost appropriately in black and dark colours matched the sombre mood and the silence, the Armani fashion show traditionally bringing down the curtain on Milan’s fashion week, which this season hosted mainly in-person catwalk shows rather than digital presentations, including by the likes of Prada, Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana.

As Armani pays tribute with silence so his words will remembered by the many who share his sentiments.

