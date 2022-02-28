ESTEPONA residents can obtain free access to Selwo Adventure Park as once again a deal between the council and the park makes 77,000 free passes available.

It’s not great news for the elderly, in the week following the triumph of a retired doctor to make it easier to access bank services in person rather than through a complicated online process.

This year, although individuals must appear in person, showing their DNI, at the Council offices in the Puertosol building, at the old Town Hall (Plaza Blas Infante) and at the Mayor’s Office of Cancelada, they will not receive a paper ticket.

According to mayor José María García Urbano, in respect for the environment and to save paper, those wishing to visit Selwo will receive a code which they can then enter into the Selwo Aventura website in order to obtain their online ticket.

When visiting, rather than turning up at the ticket office, they will simply need to go straight to the turnstile and showing their digital ticket.

This then assumes that everyone who wants to take advantage of this offer has access to the internet and carries a mobile phone on which to store their ticket!

The director of Selwo Aventura, Alberto Martín, encouraged residents to visit these facilities, which he believes constitute the best outdoor leisure proposal in Andalucia and as a bonus, he announced that there will be a number new births of animals taking place during the spring and summer.

