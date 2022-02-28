€150 million Russian yacht docked in Mallorca could face EU sanctions

EU sanctions could be imposed on Russian millionaire’s mega yacht moored up in Palma de Mallorca



A Russian mega yacht that is moored up in the Balearic island port of Palma de Mallorca could face sanctions from the EU. The €150 million ‘Tango’ belongs to Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg, known to be a close friend of Vladimir Putin.

The stunning vessel is reportedly currently undergoing its normal annual maintenance work at Astilleros, in Mallorca, but last weekend, the EU and the United States announced corrective packages against large Russian businessmen close to the country’s government, as a response to the invasion of Ukraine.

In the early hours of this morning, workers were reported to be going about their work on the boat. Boxes of material were seen being taken in and out of the 77-metre yacht in several batches.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

