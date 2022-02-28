DGT warns simple gesture can save lives

DGT warns that a simple gesture can save lives. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) took to social media to warn road users.

Spain’s DGT took to social media to call on road users to use their indicators. They highlighted the importance of using indicators to avoid road accidents and help traffic flow smoothly on the roads.

According to the DGT, many people forget to use their indicators when changing lanes after overtaking, when parking and when leaving a roundabout.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The ‘Second Observatory on the behaviour of drivers’ report highlighted that more than 50 per cent of drivers forget to use their indicators when they change lanes. The report also highlighted that nearly 70 per cent of drivers use their indicators incorrectly while carrying out an overtaking manoeuvre.

According to 20 minutes, the DGT reminded road users to use their indicators appropriately to prevent accidents. The organisation highlighted that indicators should be used on a roundabout when changing lanes or leaving when the roundabout. The organisation also reminded drivers in Spain to use their indicators when overtaking.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.