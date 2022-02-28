Defence secretary says untrained Brits should not to fight in Ukraine

Last week Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she would support any Britain who wanted to go to the Ukraine to help them fend off the Russian attack, however that call has been contradicted by the defence secretary who said untrained Brits should not fight.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaking on BBC Breakfast said: “Untrained people in Ukraine are fighting the Russian army, and some of them are successful.

“There are men and women joining up and their bravery is making a difference.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“My advice to Britons is there are lots of ways to help the Ukrainian fight. First and foremost, you can donate to the Ukrainian embassy and they use that money to purchase lethal and non-lethal aid to help.

“The second way if you want to help, there are voluntary organisations helping refugees.

“If you want to join our armed forces, one of the best armed forces in the world, the reforms we are putting in mean you will have a brilliant career and excellent kit, you can do that – make a difference.”

Ms Truss when quizzed by the BBC said she would support Brits travelling to Russia to fight, saying: “That is something people can make their own decisions about.

“The people of Ukraine are fighting for freedom and democracy, not just for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe.

“Absolutely, if people want to support that struggle I would support them in doing that.”

Tory MP David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, also contradicted the Ms Truss warning on LBC: “I think actually it’s illegal to go and fight in a foreign war these days.”

Ukraine has said it would welcome anyone who came to help in the fight, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine, saying on LBC: “I would welcome everyone… who is ready to defend Ukraine who is ready to defend freedoms and liberties, who is ready to defend the world.

“You Brits, you know what the Russians are really about, Americans know, Baltic states, Poles, you decided to support Ukraine because in this you are not just defending us, you are defending yourselves.

“We need everyone who can stand by Ukraine and fight for Ukraine.”

The defence secretary is right in calling on those who do want to help the Ukraine to do so through the correct channels, and certainly untrained Brits or for that matter should not go to join the fight as that could both be illegal and just downright dangerous.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.