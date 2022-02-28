Breaking: Olympics-IOC recommends banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from international events.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee has made a recommendation that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be banned from international competitions.

The committee said that where it is not possible to ban the athletes it: “strongly urges International Sports Federations and organisers of sports events worldwide to do everything in their power to ensure that no athlete or sports official from Russia or Belarus be allowed to take part under the name of Russia or Belarus.”

The committee added: “Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams.”

It was also suggested that no “national symbols, colours, flags or anthems should be displayed.”

