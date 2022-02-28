Benedict Cumberbatch saved ‘petrified’ family

Benedict Cumberbatch saved a ‘petrified’ family from a tricky situation.

For Netflix’s The Power Of The Dog, Cumberbatch plays a cattle wrangler. Cumberbatch has been nominated for an Oscar for this role. The movie and TV star saved a family from a herd of cows while on holiday. Cumberbatch had been encouraged to stay in character while on holiday by director Jane Campion.

Cumberbatch revealed details of how he saved the petrified family when he appeared on The Graham Norton show. On Friday’s show Cumberbatch stated: “I came back from shooting the film in August and we were off to the beach. To get there we had to cross a field and in the field was a petrified family who just couldn’t move, they were frozen because of a herd of cows with calves,

“I thought, ‘I can do this,’ and I just sort of parted the waves of cattle. The family was like, ‘That was incredible. Hey, aren’t you Sherlock?’ It was very un-Sherlock activity!”

Cumberbatch was thankful that director Jane had wanted him to stay in character.

Speaking to Graham he revealed: “Jane encouraged me to stay in character. She was very secure about all the things I was insecure about and said, ‘’Do whatever you have to do to feel ownership of this very different lived experience’,

“So, I went off to Montana for two months to find out what it is like to live on a ranch and to experience all those things you see in the film. It was incredible and so far from anything I have ever done.”

As reported by The Mirror, Cumberbatch has been nominated for best actor alongside Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst.

He told Graham: “Whatever happens on the night the whole raft of those nominations are so richly deserved and obviously I am thrilled that the four of us as a cast are nominated.”

