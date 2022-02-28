Belarus president warns west is pushing Russia into World War 3

The west is pushing Russia into World War 3 warns President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko



Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, issued a dire warning to western leaders this evening, Sunday, February 27. He claimed that continuing sanctions being imposed on Russia are simply pushing the Kremlin closer to starting World War 3.

This chilling statement from Lukashenko comes on the day Putin placed his nuclear forces on a ‘special regime of duty’, a move described as ‘dangerous rhetoric’ by Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato secretary-general.

It was announced earlier today by Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that peace talks will take place tomorrow, Monday 28. He had since admitted that he is not holding his breath for a positive outcome though.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



More sanctions were placed on Putin and Russia this evening as the EU closed off its airspace to all Russian airlines. Media outlets Russia Today, and Sputnik, were also banned. Aeroflot, the national airline, subsequently announced the suspension of all its flights to Europe.

Lukashenko said, “Now there is a lot of talk against the banking sector, gas, oil, SWIFT. It’s worse than war. This is pushing Russia into a Third World War. We need to be restrained here so as not to get into trouble. Because nuclear war is the end of everything”.

The Belarusian leader is allegedly the person responsible for brokering the deal for diplomats from Kyiv and Moscow to meet. Their delegations will hold peace talks on the border, near the Pripyat River, on the border with Belarus.

He has personally taken responsibility for the safety of the officials attending the meeting according to a spokesperson for the Ukrainians. Lukashenko has also apparently assured Mr Zelenskyy that his troops will not cross the border.

“I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try, so that later, not a single citizen of Ukraine has any doubt that I, as president, tried to stop the war”, Zelenskyy commented, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.