Bag it and bin it: Rugby player suffers life-changing injuries. A rugby player has been suffering for 17 years after being injured on the pitch.

Darryl Adams was injured in 2005. He had been playing rugby when a fellow player stamped on him. The other player’s rugby boot studs had been covered in dog poo.

According to Walesonline, Darryl has joined up with the national dog fouling campaign. He is encouraging people to pick up after their pet pooches.

When he was stamped on the studs cut his skin. The dog mess led to a cellulitis infection.

Darryl revealed: “I ended up spending a week in hospital. All it takes is something small to trigger it off again. The infection flared up twice between 2005 and 2013.

“The last time in 2013 was the worst. All it took was heavy flu to trigger it and I was hospitalised for two weeks because the infection had tracked into my veins. Ever since then my leg has never been right, it is constantly swollen and looks awful, all from some selfish person who couldn’t be bothered to pick up after their dog!”

He went on to add: “I’m backing Keep Wales Tidy’s dog fouling campaign to urge dog owners to do the right thing and pick up after their pets before more people are seriously harmed.”

Dog poo poses serious risks including blindness and infection due to the harmful bacteria that it carries.

Chief Executive Lesley Jones for Keep Wales Tidy commented: “We urge the minority of irresponsible dog owners to do the right thing and pick up after their pets. By not picking up after your dog, you could be putting people at risk. Darryl’s story highlights just how harmful dog poo can be for people.”

She added: “Dog poo isn’t just an unpleasant mess, it can be dangerous. Please bag it, bin it and leave only pawprints when you’re out and about.”

