Anonymous bring down news sites all across Russia

Reports on Twitter today show that the Russian state news agency TASS was hacked, with anonymous said to be the group behind the collapse of their social media accounts.

The accounts were replaced with a simple message that said:”We urge you to stop this madness, do not send your sons and husbands to certain death.

“Putin is forcing us to lie and is putting us in danger…It’s not our war, let’s stop him!”

Now an error message appears when trying to access the site.

Latest tweets show that the group has gone further as promised bringing down news sites all across Russia.

#BREAKING Many Russian newspapers are breached by the hacker group Anonymous. They include News agency TASS, Izvestia, Saint Peterburg local newspaper Fontanka, NGO website Takie Dela, business newspaper Kommersant, online newspaper Znak, Ekaterinburg's E1https://t.co/6Q0VjdG0GL — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 28, 2022

The group Anonymous had warned last week that it would bring down news sites in Russia and that it would stop the government from being able to push its propaganda as it attacks the Ukraine.

