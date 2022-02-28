Aleksandr Orlov meerkat adverts redistributed by Compare the Market over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Aleksandr Orlov, the famous meerkat has become the latest victim of the conflict in Eastern Europe. Comparison website Compare The Market have removed some of the adverts featuring their Russian billionaire character, fearing they may offend viewers, according to dailystar.co.uk.

The ads have been part of British television since the meerkat first hit screens in 2009, with his catchphrase ‘simples’. Financial services firm BGL, the company that owns the comparison website, will not remove the ads completely, but will rearrange the way they are distributed, to be more ‘sensitive’, so that they do not air around any of the news bulletins.

“The Comparethemarket meerkats are fictional characters. They have no association with Russia and the current situation. We are continually reviewing our advertising to ensure we’re being sensitive to the current situation”, commented a spokesman for the company.

Orlov the meerkat, voiced by Simon Greenall, in just over ten years, has helped the company become the largest comparison website in Britain, according to the Independent.

