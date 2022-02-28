‘A 15-minute affront’ for Alicante province rail passengers

REGIONAL government, the Generalitat, joined voices criticising the decision to divert Alicante province trains from Madrid’s Atocha terminus to Chamartin.

High speed AVEs and Alvia expresses from Alicante City, Elche and Orihuela will now have 15 minutes added to their journey, but although Chamartin is further from the centre of Madrid, it is at least nearer the capital’s business district.

The president of the Alicante Chamber of Commerce, Juan Riera, as well as Alicante City mayor Luis Barcala and Carlos Mazon, president of the Diputacion provincial council, have already condemned the decision and are now joined by Arcadi España, who heads the Generalitat’s Territorial, Public Works and Transport department.

España has asked both Adif, responsible for Spain’s rail infrastructure, and the Transport Ministry for explanations.

Not only will the new measure inconvenience travellers, the Generalitat maintained, but this is yet another affront towards Alicante province, adding further tension to its relations with Madrid.