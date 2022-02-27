Teen footballer collapses during a match in Spain’s Valencia.

An Enguera youth team player collapsed on the football pitch in Valencia. The match had been taking place on the municipal pitch at Valencia’s Aéria de Cullera. When the 18-year-old player collapsed, medical workers rapidly intervened to prevent a tragedy from occurring.

The match had been taking part between the Cullera football club and Enguera football club. It was one of the visiting players who had collapsed partway through the match.

Coaches quickly realised that the situation was serious. The coaches from both teams rushed to the player’s side. The young player from Enguera had resuscitation manoeuvres performed.

A call was quickly made to the emergency services. Health services and the local police scrambled to the municipal pitch.

The sports council has provided medical courses which proved vital in this instance. Staff were medically prepared for the situation. When the emergency services arrived the young player had already been placed in the recovery position. This was to prevent him from choking and swallowing his tongue.

Due to the rapid intervention of municipal workers, medics and local police officers, a tragedy was avoided.

In a match report, the referee detailed: “player number 4 of the visiting team fell to the ground in the 62nd minute and became unconscious. After a quick intervention on the part of the players, the player was stabilised until the ambulance arrived”.

According to La Opinion de Murcia, the football game was suspended after 25 minutes. Once the player had been taken away in an ambulance the players decided to restart the match.

