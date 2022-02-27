Technology tested in Sevilla successfully eliminated some inoperable breast tumours

Inoperable breast tumours have been successfully eliminated using new technology tested in a Sevilla hospital



According to a statement issued this Saturday, February 26, by the Ministry of Health, new technology to fight cancer tumours has been developed by a group of professionals from the Virgen del Rocio University Hospital in Sevilla.

Led by Santiago Velazquez, a radiophysicist from the Comprehensive Oncology Clinical Unit, his team has discovered a treatment that successfully allows the elimination of some inoperable breast tumours.

“The technology created, called Exabreast, makes it possible to increase the precision and fusion of different types of images such as those from CT and MRI, and to irradiate the breast tumour with more precision, more energy and in less time”, said the statement from the Health Ministry.

Adding, “with this technique, as detailed by Velazquez, we have changed the type of cell death, we break the cell membrane, allowing tumour DNA and RNA remains to come out of the tumour, which makes it easier for the immune system to detect the tumour cells”.

The clinical application of this technology is being analysed in a trial involving fifty breast cancer patients, in which, according to professionals, “positive results are being recorded that could change the management of breast cancer”.

These patients, due to different previous pathologies, such as heart problems, cannot undergo surgery, which lowers their chances of battling the tumour. This technology though is showing that it is possible to treat them successfully.

Both this technology and others that have already been incorporated into the health care of cancer patients in several SSPA hospitals have been invented and developed by public health professionals within the Anatomical Geometry spin-off, created a decade ago.

It was formed with the objective of improving, through scientific practice, the quality of life of patients, and to introduce sustainable and efficient technologies in the market, without losing the Andalucian stamp.

The Virgen del Rocio has been successfully testing new drugs that offer very promising results in bladder cancer and breast cancer. Manuel Ruiz Borrego, and Begoña Perez Valderrama, oncologists at this health facility, both predict the end of chemotherapy.

Known as the traditional cancer treatment, unfortunately, chemotherapy attacks all of the body’s cells, not just cancer cells. This new targeted therapy, along with immunotherapy, and ‘conjugated antibodies‘, are the latest and most advanced treatments against various types of tumours, are they are gradually producing better long-term results and less aggressiveness with healthy cells, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

