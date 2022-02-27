Search continues: At least 10 dead in Indonesia earthquake. Rescuers are still hoping that people can be saved.

On Sunday, February 27, search efforts on Indonesia’s Sumatra island continued. 10 people have been killed due to the earthquake according to a disaster official. The official said that nearly 400 people have been injured and thousands of people have been displaced from their homes.

On Saturday, two bodies were recovered by rescuers who have been searching the rubble of homes. The Western Sumatra province was hit by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on Friday, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.

So far deaths have been reported in the Pasaman and the West Pasaman districts. It is thought that four villagers have been buried. The quake triggered mudslide with tons of mud. Rescuers are still searching for the villagers.

According to Muhari, more than 380 people have been injured in the quake. As reported by The Seattle Times, the quake was felt as far away as Singapore and Malaysia. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency revealed that more than 40 people are being treated after having suffered from serious injuries.

Thousands of people were forced to flee their homes and head for temporary shelters when the quake hit.

