Sánchez calls on the four living former prime ministers of Spain to “share information” on Ukraine

The head of the government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, called the four living former prime ministers to “share information” and impressions on the conflict in Ukraine.

On Saturday, February 26, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, called on the four living former heads of government, Felipe González, José María Aznar, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and Mariano Rajoy, to share information and his impressions on the conflict in Ukraine, as well as to inform them about the NATO and European Council meetings held over the last few days. They were all grateful for his gesture.

He has also been in contact with the former NATO Secretary-General and former EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Javier Solana, and with the former Secretary-General of the PSOE and former European Commissioner, Joaquín Almunia.

Following the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning, Pedro Sánchez cancelled the Conference of Presidents that was set to take place in La Palma on Friday and convened the National Security Council, chaired by King Felipe VI.

That same afternoon, European leaders met in Brussels at the emergency summit called by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, where they agreed to impose sanctions on Russia. The following day, NATO leaders held another telematic meeting to address the situation. After the meeting, the Spanish Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, said that Spain “will continue to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid, personal assistance and a commitment to working unequivocally towards the end of this intolerable and unacceptable aggression on the part of Russia”.

