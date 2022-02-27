Russia taken to UN international court of justice by Ukraine

Ukraine has filed a lawsuit against Russia in the Hague at the UN international court of justice

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has filed a lawsuit against Russia in the Hague at the UN international court of justice, in light of the invasion of his nation. He confirmed this action with a post on his official Twitter account earlier today, Sunday, February 27.

Zelenskyy said that an official application had been sent, in which he urged the court to hold Russia to account for ‘manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression’.

‘Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ’, he tweeted. ‘Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now, and expect trials to start next week’.

It is believed that more than 200 Ukrainians have died – including children – since Putin sent his military forces into the country last week, with around 1,100 reported injured.

‘The past night in Ukraine was brutal, again shooting, again bombardments of residential areas, civilian infrastructure’, the president announced in one of his regular video messages.

Adding, ‘They are going to bomb our Ukrainian cities even more, they are going to kill our children even more subtly. This is the evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed’.

‘Ukrainians have manifested the courage to defend their homeland and save Europe and its values from a Russian onslaught’, continued Zelenskyy.

‘This is not just Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European structures, against democracy, against basic human rights, against a global order of law, rules, and peaceful coexistence’, he concluded.

The President’s office announced today that a meeting aimed at conducting peace talks has been scheduled to take place near the Pripyat River, on the border with Belarus. In a meeting reportedly brokered by Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader, delegates from both sides will meet ‘without preconditions’.

A statement said, ‘Alexander Lukashenko has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters, and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation’s travel, talks and return’, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

