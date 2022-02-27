Piers Morgan blasts ‘weasel’ Roman Abramovich. Russian oligarch Abramovich has failed to condemn the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has hit out at Chelsea’s owner. Roman Abramovich has already handed over control of the club. The move came as Russia invaded Ukraine.

Piers has called Abramovich a “Putin puppet.” Piers commented: “Very simple question for Abramovich: do you support the war or not?

“If he does, or won’t say, he should be barred from owning any UK football club or business.

“Weasel words. Where is the condemnation of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine?

“If Abramovich really wants to prove he’s not a Putin puppet, he should denounce the war loudly and clearly. But he won’t…..”

Abramovich has said that he should not be sanctioned by the UK. The UK has put in place numerous sanctions aimed at hitting the Russian economy hard.

Piers tweeted: “Where has Abramovich expressed horror at what’s happening in Ukraine?

“Must have missed that part of his entirely self-serving, protection-against-sanctions statement.

“Stop covering for him & ask Chelsea FC if he’s horrified or will condemn the war & Putin.”

Micah Richards also slammed Abramovich. He told Sky Sports: “We need more than that, don’t we?

“After all the devastation we’ve seen in Ukraine over the last couple of days, to just come out with a statement that says you’re handing it over to a charity, I think’s is poor.

“They could do a lot more than that. There’s so many questions that need to be asked.

“To come out with a statement just like that. What does that statement even mean?

“It’s almost written in code, to say like ‘we don’t exactly want to tell you what’s happening but here you go, read this, and you pick the bones out of it and see exactly what it means.’”

