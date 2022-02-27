News in Brief for the Costa of Almeria

By
Linda Hall
-
0
News in Brief for the Costa of Almeria
GRATEFUL THANKS: Roquetas mayor Gabriel Amat presents the keys to the Red Cross’s new headquarters Photo credit: Roquetas town hall

Own premises ROQUETAS’ Red Cross now has its own headquarters instead of sharing Proteccion Civil’s premises. Handing over the keys to the remodelled Adult Education School, Roquetas mayor said that this was the town hall’s way of thanking the Red Cross for the altruistic work it carried out each day.

Go faster THE ObjetivoAlmeriaAVE-CorredorMed association, pressing for improved rail connections for Almeria, is using a drone to obtain a bird’s-eye view of progress made on constructing the track for the Almeria-Murcia high speed train . The footage will be used to back the association’s insistence that work should speed up. 

Almeria offer ALMERIA CITY mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco is willing to provide help for Ukrainians fleeing the war. “Almeria has always been supportive and welcoming,” Fernandez-Pacheco declared in his Twitter account.  “City hall now offers Spain’s government all collaboration in welcoming Ukrainian refugees.  This barbarism has to end now,” he declared.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Fast food ADRA’s first Burger King, which now provides employment for 23 young people, was recently inaugurated by Adra’s mayor Manuel Cortes. He was very pleased to welcome the fast food outlet, he said, as it reflected the way that the municipality was making continual progress and growing each day.

Cash needed REHABILITATING Cantoria’s neo-classic Almanzora palace needs around €5 million. As the hall has an annual Budget of approximately €6.5 million, the town hall will ask for cash from the Ministry of Public Works or, failing that, the EU’s Next Generation Fund created to counteract the pandemic’s economic effects.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here