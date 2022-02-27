News in Brief for the Costa of Almeria

Own premises ROQUETAS’ Red Cross now has its own headquarters instead of sharing Proteccion Civil’s premises. Handing over the keys to the remodelled Adult Education School, Roquetas mayor said that this was the town hall’s way of thanking the Red Cross for the altruistic work it carried out each day.

Go faster THE ObjetivoAlmeriaAVE-CorredorMed association, pressing for improved rail connections for Almeria, is using a drone to obtain a bird’s-eye view of progress made on constructing the track for the Almeria-Murcia high speed train . The footage will be used to back the association’s insistence that work should speed up.

Almeria offer ALMERIA CITY mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco is willing to provide help for Ukrainians fleeing the war. “Almeria has always been supportive and welcoming,” Fernandez-Pacheco declared in his Twitter account. “City hall now offers Spain’s government all collaboration in welcoming Ukrainian refugees. This barbarism has to end now,” he declared.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Fast food ADRA’s first Burger King, which now provides employment for 23 young people, was recently inaugurated by Adra’s mayor Manuel Cortes. He was very pleased to welcome the fast food outlet, he said, as it reflected the way that the municipality was making continual progress and growing each day.

Cash needed REHABILITATING Cantoria’s neo-classic Almanzora palace needs around €5 million. As the hall has an annual Budget of approximately €6.5 million, the town hall will ask for cash from the Ministry of Public Works or, failing that, the EU’s Next Generation Fund created to counteract the pandemic’s economic effects.