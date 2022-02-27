New water deposit will guarantee Vera’s supply

WORK is progressing on Vera’s new water deposit in the El Hacho area.

With a 3,426-cubic metre capacity, this will substitute the existing deposit that was built in 1983. This holds only 800 cubic metres, said Alfonso Garcia, Vera’s Infrastructure councillor who is also CEO of Codeur, the semi-public sector company which is building the deposit and is responsible for Vera’s water supply.

Accompanying Vera’s mayor, Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco, on a recent visit to the site, Garcia explained that the new deposit would guarantee a continuous supply if faced with interruptions or unforeseen emergencies.

“This will allow us to advance on the Sustainable Water Strategy that has been drawn up by the town hall together with Codeur,” Jorge Blanco said.

“It means that that Vera’s water infrastructure will be sufficient for a future increase in the supply allocated via the Junta’s Plan Hidrologico water plan,” the mayor added.

“This is necessary if we are to complete the important construction projects included in the town’s General Development Plan (PGOU) that will enable the municipality to grow.”