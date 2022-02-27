Marbella calls on the government to take urgent measures for its beaches

The Marbella City Council has once again decided to call on the central government to take urgent measures for its beaches.

The Plenary of the Marbella City Council has unanimously approved to once again call on the central government to adopt the necessary and urgent measures that will ensure that the beaches of the municipality are in the best condition possible and to speed up the procedures for their stabilisation by means of breakwaters.

The mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, pointed out that this is “a priority issue for the city and we do not seek confrontation, but rather solutions, so that the appropriate measures can be adopted and our citizens and visitors can enjoy the best possible coastline”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The proposal includes asking the national government to speed up the procedures for the creation of breakwaters to stabilise the beaches, a project that has come to a standstill.

“I have held numerous meetings in Madrid and Malaga, and recently I have even been able to personally raise the issue with the Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valdés, and the sub-delegate of the Government in the province, Francisco Javier Salas,” said Muñoz.

“We have contacted the Ministry of Ecological Transition to inform them that the regeneration project for La Venus beach has been drawn up and is under contract, an initiative that was not one of the government’s priorities but that we do understand as such,” she added.

Muñoz also stressed that “we are always going to put all our resources and efforts into working hand in hand with the central government with the aim of having our beaches in the best possible condition.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.