Ghost of Kyiv: Ukraine’s air force pilot eats ‘Russian aircraft for breakfast.’ It is believed that the pilot has shot down 10 Russian planes.

Russia has invaded Ukraine and one Ukrainian pilot has been nicknamed the “Ghost of Kyiv.” Ukrainians are hailing the pilot as a hero.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday morning. Since then it is believed that the pilot has taken out 10 Russian aircraft.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to Ukraine’s official Facebook account, during the first 30 hours of the war, the pilot shot down six planes. As of February 26, the pilot is said to have taken out another four Russian planes.

Taking to Twitter Ukraine released footage of the pilot. The post read: “Ukraine probably not its first ace since World War II. This is the anonymous pilot of the MiG-29, nicknamed the Ghost of Kyiv.

“In the first 30 hours of the Russian invasion in February 2022, he shot down six Russian military aircraft. As of February 26, 10 military planes of the occupiers [were shot down].

“To become an ace pilot, you need to shoot down five planes. And the Ghost of Kyiv shot twice as many.”

The post continued: “And although it is still unknown who is piloting the Ukrainian MiG-29 plane and whether he is responsible for the ten downed Russian planes, Ukrainians are grateful to this hero with brass balls, who’s having Russian aircraft for breakfast.

“God speed and happy hunting.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.