European nations to announce closure of airspace to Russian airlines

The EU will announce the closure of European airspace to all Russian airlines



As announced by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda this afternoon, Sunday, February 27, through its official Twitter account, the closure of Spain’s airspace to all Russian airlines is imminent, in accordance with guidelines set by the European Union.

Sources from the Ministry consulted by EFE explained that the effective closure time has not yet been decided, but that they will proceed once the meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union is concluded this afternoon.

It is foreseen that the closure will be in the “next few hours”, although they have specified that an immediate closure can never be decreed since there may be a flight in transit.

With this measure, Spain joins the rest of the European countries that have already closed their airspaces, such as Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Denmark, the Baltic countries – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – Romania, Slovenia, United Kingdom, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria.

Aena sources explained to EFE that the Russian airlines Aeroflot and Siberia Airlines have today suspended 12 scheduled flights from the Russian capital Moscow to several airports in the Spanish network.

Two of these were to Madrid’s Barajas airport, four to Barcelona, ​​two to Malaga, three to Alicante, and one to Valencia.

Asked how many daily connections there are usually from Russia to Spain, they informed that they are usually within a range between 6-8, with a maximum of 15.

España procederá al cierre del espacio aéreo a las aerolíneas rusas. Siguiendo las directrices de cooperación marcadas por la Unión Europea, esta medida tendrá efectos en los vuelos operados por las aerolíneas rusas que usen el espacio aéreo español.

— Ministerio Transportes, Movilidad y A. Urbana (@mitmagob) February 27, 2022

