Elon Musk vows to save ISS after Russia’s threats. Russia has threatened to let the International Space Station fall from orbit and land in Europe or the United States.

Any attempts from Russia to drop the International Space Station (ISS) from orbit will be met with resistance from Elon Musk and SpaceX. Musk has swung into action already to help give Internet access to the people in Ukraine. He has activated the Starlight satellite system for the country.

A row raged on Twitter over the International Space Station. On Friday, Russia’s Dimitry Rogozin tweeted: “If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States and Europe?”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



One Twitter user quickly replied: “I think Elon is referring to this above.”

“So Elon answered: SpaceX.”

Musk was asked if SpaceX would keep the ISS in space. He tweeted back and said: “Yes”

Ukraine had called on Musk to help out with Internet access. Russian attacks had left the country without the Internet for days.

The vice PM Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted: “@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.”

According to The Mail, only hours after the request was made Musk tweeted: “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.”

Mykhailo Fedorov, the Ukrainian Deputy PM took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support. He commented: “Starlink terminals are coming to Ukraine! Thank you @elonmusk, thank you everyone, who supported Ukraine!”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.