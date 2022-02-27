Easter travel chaos as lines close for engineering works

Once again UK faces travel chaos over the Easter holidays as lines close for engineering works, with up to five mainline operators being affected by repairs and upgrades.

The first holiday since the removal of all Covid-19 restrictions will see an unusually high number of travellers looking to make use of the rail network, however many will face significantly longer journeys with cancellations and bus replacement services in operation.

According to the Daily Mail many of those who have already booked their tickets will only know after March 7, whether their line is affected with National Rail still to update their timetables.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Lines that are expected to be affected are the West Coast Main Line with engineering works planned between London and Glasgow, whilst bus replacement services are expected to be in place for Stansted Airport.

Other lines that are likely to be affected by engineering works include services between London and the East of England, the South, the Midlands and the South West of England.

Bruce Williamson, of campaign group Railfuture, said: ‘More people will return to the railways after Covid-19 and it is inevitable some will be inconvenienced by works. A significant package of Easter works is scheduled.’

With more than seven million travellers expected to use the rail network over Easter, it is likely that trains and bus replacement services will face overcrowding further adding to travel times.

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, points out that Easter is typically one of those times when engineering works are undertaken because traveller numbers although high, are less than what they are normally.

With travel chaos once again expected over Easter, travellers are urged to check timetables and to make arrangements to make sure they arrive at their destination on time.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.