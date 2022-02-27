Drunken airline passenger tasered after attacking holidaymakers

Drunken airline passenger tasered after attacking women and children.

The shocking drunken attack took place in the United States at the international airport in Orlando. The drunken passenger was verbally abusive and physically violent.

The airline incident happened on Thursday, February 24. Police rushed in and had to taser a drunken male passenger. The incident broke out at gate 46 at Orlando International Airport.

According to reports, the man has now been banned by United Airlines. He has also been arrested. 34-year-old Ryan Martin from New York was caught on camera. Reportedly the video of his arrest showed him threatening passengers and acting erratically. He had threatened and attacked fellow passengers.

Witnesses said that the drunken man had pushed one woman and her child. The witnesses said that Martin then went on to grab the woman by the throat. The female passenger claims that Martin pulled her hair as well. This has been corroborated by witnesses.

According to reports, the drunken man shouted: “Nobody touch me, I’m gonna put on a mother(expletive) show…I had a couple drinks before a (expletive) flight.”

The man appeared to have drunk more than a little and had become agitated. The passenger was taken to Orange County jail on Thursday. Reportedly he is facing charges of: “child abuse, disorderly intoxication, domestic violence, battery and resisting an officer with violence.”

After he was tasered by officers he was placed in a wheelchair and removed from the airport.

