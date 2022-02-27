Crescendo International Choir concert in Los Montesinos next May

CRESCENDO INTERNATIONAL CHOIR is rehearsing again and planning a concert for May with the Chivenor Military Ladies Choir.

This will be held at Salt Church in Los Montesinos on Saturday, May 7 at 6 pm.

Tickets sold for the concert cancelled in 2021 will still be valid. New tickets can be purchased from Mags (688 707 050), by contacting a choir member or at the Rincon de Miguel restaurant in Los Montesinos on Mondays between 5.30pm and 8pm.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This is also the restaurant is where Crescendo rehearses between 5.45pm and 8.15pm each Monday.

“We are socially-distanced and wear masks,” Nancy Klein, a choir member and Crescendo publicist told the Euro Weekly News. “Despite these restrictions, we have a lovely time singing together.”

Readers interested in joining should visit the Crescendo website at http://www.crescendo-choir.com/index.html for details.

“We are especially seeking men to join us, so please come along if you like to sing with others,” Nancy said.

“The choir’s sopranos, altos, tenors and basses sing a wide variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical, in English, Spanish, Dutch, and Latin. When we give concerts, the money we raise goes to local charities.”

Crescendo is truly international, with British, Dutch, German, Scandinavian and American members, while the musical director and pianist is Spanish.

“Nevertheless, English is the main language spoken,” Nancy added.