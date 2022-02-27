Costa Blanca Morris Dancers back on track

AS Covid more restrictions are lifted, the Costa Blanca Morris Dancers, members of Torrevieja U3A, have re-started their rehearsals.

“We are looking for new members to join us,” Terry Sawkins said.

“There’s no need for previous experience, just willingness to learn something new and join in the fun whilst supporting local charities at dance-out events,” he explained.

“It’s also great for keeping fit, so come along and join in our fun dances and meet new people.”

The Costa Blanca Morris Dancers are the only Morris team in Spain that provides the opportunity to learn traditional English dances and enjoy a great social group, Terry pointed out.

“Commencing on March 4, we meet at Dilly’s Bar in San Luis on the first and third Friday every month and in the hall at the back of the Ayuntamiento in Pinar de Campoverde on the second and fourth Friday from 4pm to 6pm.