Child ‘killed & more wounded after Putin attacks children’s hospital’

Child ‘killed & more wounded after Putin’s troops attack children’s hospital’ in Ukraine.

According to local media reports, Russian artillery fire hit a children’s hospital in Ukraine on Saturday, February 26. Local media reported that one child was killed in the assault.

As reported by the Kyiv Independent, the blast rained down on the National Children’s Specialized Hospital Okhmatdyt. Two more children were said to have been wounded in the attack by Russia.

It is thought that two adults were also injured in the attack from Putin’s troops.

On Friday, Russian forces attacked Melitopol. An oncology centre that had been treating people battling cancer was left in flames in the attack according to The Sun.

On Saturday night Kyiv was expecting Russians to perform heavy air raids. The central railway station in Kyiv was blacked out.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has been condemned by leaders across the world. Days ago Spain’s Yolanda Díaz took to Twitter to express her condemnation of the attacks.

The Spanish politician has shown her support for citizens in Ukraine who are victims of “this irresponsible escalation”.

Taking to Twitter last week she commented: “I condemn this intolerable aggression by Russia. Diplomacy and international law must prevail in the framework of the United Nations.”

