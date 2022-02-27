Campervans ‘breaking the rules’ along Almeria province’s coast

ROQUETAS mayor Gabriel Amat admitted that the town has a campervan problem, with dozens parked in the town.

“It’s one thing for some to come, they always have, and we have tried to ensure they enjoy staying in our municipality,” he said earlier this month as complaints grew.

“But now they are affecting residents and ignoring regulations,” Amat added.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“It’s not at all easy to find a solution to prevent a saturation of motorhomes,” he said.

Amat explained that although the town hall was able to lodge complaints, it could not actually fine motorhome-owners who outstayed their welcome.

“That has to be done by the coastal authority, Costas, or the Environment department. The Policia Local reports them and then has to forward the fine.”

At the other end of the coast, the Junta’s Sustainable Development department is debating whether to bring forward its usual campaign to discourage motorhomes from wild camping in coastal areas.

Usually concentrating on the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park, this is carried out by rangers from the Environment department, who patrol during July, August and September.

They remind campervans that they may not remain overnight and should move to a permitted site, imposing fines for those who ignore their warnings and remain.

Owing to the current roliferation of wild campers in the area, this year could see an earlier start, hinted Raquel Espin, the Junta’s Sustainable Development delegate to Almeria.