Breaking: Russian missiles hit oil terminal and gas pipeline. The attack has sparked fears of a catastrophe.

President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine continues. A gas pipeline and an oil terminal have been hit by Russian missiles.

The mayor for Vasylkiv Natalia Balasinovich said that an oil terminal had been hit. The town is south-west of the capital. Taking to social media the mayor commented: “The enemy wants to destroy everything around.”

Social media was awash with images of the flames. Local residents have been told that toxic fumes are possible and to be alert.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city a gas pipeline has been hit. According to the Ukrainian government, this could cause an environmental catastrophe due to the smoke.

According to reports, an oil terminal was hit by a Ukrainian missile in Rovenky.

A Russian missile was reportedly shot down on Saturday. The missile had been heading for one of Kyiv’s reservoirs, according to Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry.

Ukrainian residents have been seeking safety as Russia invades. People are hiding inside and underground to avoid hostilities.

According to Sky, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said that the speed of Russian forces “has temporarily slowed, likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance”.

