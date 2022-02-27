Boris Johnson speaks to President Zelenskyy

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President Zelenskyy of Ukraine on the phone on Saturday, February 26.

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a phone call with the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Saturday, February 26, several days after Russian troops began the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the official government statement released on their website regarding the phone call between the two leaders:

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“[Boris Johnson] paid tribute to the incredible heroism and bravery of President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people. The leaders agreed that President Putin is being met with a greater Ukrainian resistance than he calculated on.

“The Prime Minister updated on the UK’s support to Ukraine and the progress rallying international partners to hold Russia to account for their campaign of destruction.

“The leaders agreed on the need for the international community to isolate Russia completely diplomatically and financially. They welcomed the increased willingness to take action on excluding Russia from SWIFT.

“The Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy expressed their mutual concern about the role Belarus is playing as a conduit for President Putin’s violence.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.