BACK to the nursery for the La Cala de Mijas Lions Club as Valentine diners took part in a nursery rhyme bingo quiz.

It was devised by Lions supporter John Sharples as part of the fund-raising event at the Village Inn in Riviera del Sol.

The winner of the competition was probably the largest guest on the night at 6ft 6ins who entertained everyone with his encyclopaedic knowledge of the rhymes.

After that and a three-course meal it was time for the Mr and Mrs Competition, but in order to avoid embarrassment and not resurrect differences between some of the couples, name of those taking part will remain anonymous.

With a generous donation by the Village Inn adding to the funds gained from the raffle a total of €820 was raised to assist the local Children’s Cancer association.

Apart from these special events, the La Cala de Mijas Lions run three very busy charity shops in Calle Torremolinos, La Cala which have an ever-changing stock of ladies’ fashions (including some with designer labels), menswear, golf items, books and bric a brac.

Their kid’s corner has toys and outfits as well as a large range of bedding, curtains and cushions so there is something for everyone with the shops open from 10pm to 2pm Monday to Saturday.

