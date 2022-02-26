William and Kate “stand with the people of Ukraine”

In a rare political statement issued on their Twitter account, Prince William and Kate Middleton have said that they “stand with the people of Ukraine”.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have expressed their support for Ukraine as the effects of the Russian invasion unfold.

In a personal message shared on their Twitter account, they said:

“In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had previously made a similar statement.

Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on February 24.

The following day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that 137 Ukrainians had already died and more than 300 had been injured.

However, it is also thought that Russia has suffered heavy losses.

“Russia has yet to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine greatly reducing the effectiveness of the Russian Air Force,” said a message from the UK Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

The update said: “Russian casualties are likely to be heavy and greater than anticipated or acknowledged by the Kremlin.”

The Ukrainian president has urged the world to take action: “Please stop those who are lying, or trying to lie to you, or lying to us. We need to stop this war. We can live in peace together, globally as humans.

“Our military, our national guard, our national police, our territory defence, special service, nationals of Ukraine, please carry on. We will win. Glory to Ukraine.”

________________________________________________________________________

