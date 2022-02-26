Wanted criminal falls three floors trying to escape from cops in Sevilla

A wanted criminal trying to escape from the police in Sevilla falls three floors



A man was injured on the evening of Thursday, February 24, after he fell from a height of three floors while trying to flee from the police in the Sevilla municipality of Los Pajaritos. The man was wanted by the police, having a prison order pending, and had tried to escape from a window of a building on Calle Mirlo.

An officer tried to assist the man but he fell from the window onto the street three floors below. One of the neighbours actually filmed the incident on their mobile phone, which you can view below.

As reported by the National Police, the incident occurred at around midnight. A patrol car on duty identified a suspect who had an outstanding prison order. He was detained, but as the officers asked for his identification, he ran away.

He ran into a building at No30 Calle Mirlo, went up the stairs, but was unable to gain access to any of the apartments. With the police officers in pursuit, he reached the fourth, and final, floor. Each floor of the building has a window that opens out onto the street.

Instead of handing himself in, the man decided to climb out of the third-floor window and continue his escape through the facade. He reached out to hold onto an air conditioning unit and instead, grabbed a small tube that runs through the front of the building.

The policemen tried to rescue him by holding out their hands to pull him back inside the block. For a few seconds, the offender tried to flee without success, as neighbours shouted for him to take the policeman’s hand.

Eventually, he lost his balance and fell at least ten metres onto a vehicle parked underneath. Emergency services arrived at the scene and treated him for his injuries, before transferring him to a hospital. He remains hospitalised but his life is not in danger, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

